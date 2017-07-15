× Southward-moving band of strong to severe storms approaching Illinois-Wisconsin state line

A band of strong to severe thunderstorms continues to push south

through southern Wisconsin just before Midnight. Damaging winds and

large hail are possible in the strongest storms.

Indications are the storms will begin to weaken as they enter northern

Illinois between Midnight and 1AM. However a few individual

cells might still produce winds in excess of 50 miles per hour and hail an

inch or so in diameter.

Below is a summary Prepared by the National Storm Prediction

Center. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southern and central

Illinois is set to expire at 1AM CDT.

The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 416

continues.

SUMMARY…Threat for a couple of strong to severe wind gusts will

persist through 05Z or 06Z, followed by a diminishing trend.

DISCUSSION…Broken line of multicell storms continues south through

southern WI at around 20 kt. Potential for a few strong wind gusts

will remain during the next hour or so as storms move through

corridor of moderate instability. However, storms will encounter a

significant increase in convective inhibition as they approach the

IL border, resulting in a weakening trend by 06Z.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…