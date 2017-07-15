× Push of drier air to keep storms at bay for now

High pressure building to our north will maintain northeast winds through Monday. This flow is to blow the full length of Lake Michigan, keeping temperatures and moisture levels low by mid-July standards. Beachgoers can expect rough waters and a threat of rip currents. Unstable, thunderstorm-producing air will be limited to the South and the northern Plains states. Water temperatures across most of Lake Michigan are generally in the 60s, so Sunday’s onshore breezes are expected to hold air temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Dew points are set to range in the mid- and upper 50s.

Heat over the Plains lies poised to return to the area Tuesday, sending temperatures into the 90s. Dew points are also slated to surge, raising the possibility of heavy thunderstorms midweek.