Gov. Rauner staff shakeups continue

CHICAGO — Governor Rauner is scoffing at the idea that he’s shaking his staff up, because Democrats overrode his veto of their budget.

Rauner told the Chicago Sun-Times it’s “baloney” to suggest he fired several members of his senior staff, because none of his pet projects were passed.

The comment came amid more changes Friday.

Rauner let go key members of his policy team, and a spokesperson resigned.

Rauner’s former chief of staff also left his role in the governor’s reelection effort.