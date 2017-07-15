Couple gets SUV trapped under moving train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MARQUE, Tx--Police in Texas were in the process of helping two people whose car had crashed into a stopped train, when unexpectedly that train started to move.

The officer's body camera caught it as it happened in La Marque, which is about 50 miles south of Houston. The SUV was dragged about a 100 yards before the officers got the engineer's attention and was able to stop the train.

Both people inside the car were taken to the hospital. The driver of the car is in serious condition and is suspected of driving under the influence. The passenger is expected to make a full recovery.