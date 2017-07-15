Arrieta beats former team, pitches Cubs over Orioles 10-3

BALTIMORE — Making his first appearance at Camden Yards since he was traded by Baltimore four years ago, Jake Arrieta settled down after a wild start to hold the Orioles to four hits over 6 2/3 innings and lead the Chicago Cubs to a 10-3 win Saturday night.

Addison Russell homered for the second straight game, and Albert Almora and Anthony Rizzo also went deep for Chicago, which hit eight homers in winning the first two games of the series.

Arrieta (9-7) walked three in the first two innings, then retired 11 of 12 batters before Caleb Joseph’s a solo home run in the fifth. Arrieta allowed two runs — one earned — with three strikeouts and three walks over 6 2/3 innings.

Arrieta was 20-25 with a 5.46 ERA in 69 appearances with Baltimore and is 63-28 with a 2.76 ERA in 117 starts for the Cubs, who acquired him on July 2, 2013. He had faced the Orioles just once before, winning at Wrigley Field on Aug. 22, 2014.

Chicago has won five straight against Baltimore dating to 2014.

Wade Miley (4-8) gave up seven runs, nine hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. He had been 4-1 with a 3.46 ERA in six starts against the Cubs.

Almore homered leading off the third, and the Cubs boosted the lead to 3-0 in the fourth on Russell’s homer and Almora’s RBI single.

After Russell was intentionally walked to load the bases in the fifth, Jason Heyward chased Miley with a two-run triple and scored on Javier Baez’s single off Miguel Castro for a 7-0 lead.

Willson Contreras had three hits, including an RBI double in the sixth, and Rizzo homered in the eighth. Baez also had three hits.