Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight on the Southeast Side.

The boy was riding in an SUV in the 3500 block of East 97th Street.

Police say a gray car pulled up next to it at around 11:15pm Friday, and someone inside opened fire.

The boy was shot in the back. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A man was shot in the back, chest and face. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.