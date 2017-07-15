7-day forecast: Heat and humidity return, storms possible next weekend
-
Brief cooling before heat returns next week
-
Chicagoans will be dodging t-storm clusters in coming days as temps/humidities surge; model forecasts generating impressive rainfalls; heat prospects on the rise later next week
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures cool then heat back up, storms possible Friday
-
7-Day Forecast: Heat continues, storms possible Thursday and Friday
-
7-Day Forecast: Mid-week warmup, weekend storms possible
-
-
June’s opening weekend to turn warm and humid
-
Heat and humidity return after mild weekend
-
Pattern shift to return warmth, storms to area
-
Heat returns to Chicago
-
Mild temps return for the weekend – storms possible
-
-
Surge of heat to produce an explosively unstable atmosphere Wednesday and a late day/nighttime severe weather threat; humidity to ease modestly later this week; heat’s on next week
-
7-Day Forecast: First 90-degree day possible, storms mid-week
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures fall then rise again, storms possible