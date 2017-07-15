3 people killed in condo fire; building did not have sprinklers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONOLULU -- At least three people have died in a fire at a high-rise apartment where there were no sprinklers.

The fire started on the 26th floor of Marco Polo condominium building, which has 36 stories. All of the people killed were on the 26th floor.

The 46-year-old building did not have a sprinkler system because it was built before they were required by law to be installed. Honolulu's fire chief says he has no doubt that if sprinklers had been in place, the fire would not have spread.

Fire crews spent Saturday morning going through building, searching for people who could be trapped. At least a dozen residents were hurt trying to evacuate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.