White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Seattle

* The Mariners split a four-game series at home against the Athletics last weekend, helped by a 4-0 win on Sunday. It was their eighth shutout of the season – only the Indians and Dodgers (nine each) have more.

* The White Sox dropped two out of three in Colorado last weekend, including a 10-0 blowout loss on Sunday. It was the fifth time since 2014 that Chicago has been shutout and allowed at least 10 runs, the most in MLB in that timespan.

* Chicago won three of four in Seattle in May, outscoring the Mariners 26-3 in their three wins. The White Sox have only lost the season series once since 2010, going a combined 41-18 against Seattle since then.

* James Paxton allowed two runs (both earned) in 7.0 innings against the Athletics on July 7, improving to 7-3 this year. Paxton has now posted three consecutive quality starts, after a six-start span that never saw him get past 5.1 innings.

* James Shields allowed six runs (all earned) in 4.2 innings in Oakland on July 4, taking a no decision. Shields made three starts in April before going on the DL, allowing one run in each of them. Since returning on June 18, he’s allowed 17 earned runs in 19.2 innings across four starts.

* Ben Gamel is hitting .431 in the Mariners’ wins this season, but just .197 in their losses – that .234 difference is the biggest in the majors among qualified batters. Avisail Garcia is hitting .406 in wins and .238 in losses; his .168 difference is the third-biggest in the AL.