‘The Walking Dead’ stuntman dies after on-set fall

ATLANTA — A coroner says a stuntman for “The Walking Dead” has died from injuries suffered in a fall on the Georgia set of the hit television show.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk confirmed Friday that 33-year-old John Bernecker died about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at an Atlanta hospital. Bernecker fell earlier Wednesday on the show’s set in Senoia, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

#TWD stuntman John Bernecker has died due to a horrible incident on set. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/gumI6TIs9E — The Walking Dead (@TWDBreakingNews) July 14, 2017

Hawk said Bernecker died from blunt force trauma and that his death is considered accidental.

“The Walking Dead,” the often-gory AMC show based on a comic series that chronicles the lives of people fighting to survive a zombie apocalypse, is filming its eighth season.

Phone and email messages left for AMC representatives were not immediately returned Friday.