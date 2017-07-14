The owner of America’s first Ford Mustang from Park Ridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Il. -Park Ridge has been home to many famous people including Harrison Ford, Hillary Clinton, Ron Santo, and Grant Wood. But this town of 37,000 people is also known for one famous car: a beautiful, skylight blue, convertible Ford Mustang.

Gail Wise of Park Ridge is the owner of the first Mustang ever sold in America in 1964.

So how did Gail get so lucky?

"I graduated from teacher's college and needed transportation to get to my new job. So, mom, dad, and I went looking for a new car for me and I told the salesman at Johnson Ford that I want a convertible," said Wise.

Wise has all the documentation proving she is the owner of America's first Mustang, calling the truly beautiful car "priceless."