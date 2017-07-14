Starbucks offering free iced tea today

Starbucks is offering free Teavana shaken iced tea infusions this Friday, July 14.

You can get your tall iced tea at participating Starbucks locations from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The offer is part of Starbucks’ introductory promotion for its three new Teavana tea flavors including the Pineapple Black Tea Infusion, Peach Citrus White Tea Infusion, and Strawberry Green Tea Infusion.

🍍🍓🍑✨Free Tea Friday✨🍍🍓🍑

Get a free ~tall~ Teavana Iced Tea Infusion Friday 7/14 from 1-2pm! (Participating US and Canada stores.) pic.twitter.com/EtCnDD1lMU — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 13, 2017

Promotion rules indicate limit one tea per person, no purchase necessary.

For more information, visit the Starbucks website.