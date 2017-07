× Shooting causes partial shutdown on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO — Part of the Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down for several hours after a shooting.

Just before midnight, state police say someone in a car fired at another vehicle near 43rd Street.

No one was hurt.

The southbound local lanes from 39th to 43rd had to be shut down while police examined the pavement for shell casings.

The Dan Ryan has reopened.