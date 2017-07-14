Shirtless Anthony Rizzo GIF helps Elisabeth Moss learn of Emmy nominations

Is there anything better than waking up to a picture of shirtless Anthony Rizzo? What about 13 Emmy nominations AND a shirtless picture of the Chicago Cubs World Champ?

Well, that happened to Elisabeth Moss, the star and executive producer of the hit series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” who woke up Thursday morning to a gif of shirtless Rizzo and the news that the show received a large number of Emmy nominations.

“Well, I’m a little bit in shock!!” the Cubs fan told TV Guide. “I woke up to a GIF from my publicist, Erica, of a shirtless Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs and knew it was good news (because a shirtless Rizzo is always good news) but 13 is blowing my mind!”

Among the nominations the show received, Moss also received one for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.”

“I’m so intensely proud of my cast and crew who put their blood, sweat, and tears (literally) into this show. This is not a solo sport, and each and every one of them is responsible for helping make something we could be proud of,” Moss said.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” debuted in April 2017 and has gotten rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

Pretty sure #TheHandmaidsTale is up there in the best dramas I've watched ever ever. EVER. TV at its absolute best, a 10 hr artwork. — Sophie Parrott CDG (@notJeanSeberg) July 13, 2017

The most relevant thing you can watch right now #TheHandmaidsTale

Nolite te bastardes carborundorum — manasee (@a_sane_me) July 7, 2017

Just finished #TheHandmaidsTale and I'm speechless. They managed to weave dystopian fiction and the plight of refugee seekers so seamlessly. — Caitlin White (@KateWhite92) July 5, 2017

The Emmy Awards will be live on CBS, Sunday, September 17 at 8/7c.