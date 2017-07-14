Shirtless Anthony Rizzo GIF helps Elisabeth Moss learn of Emmy nominations

Is there anything better than waking up to a picture of shirtless Anthony Rizzo? What about 13 Emmy nominations AND a shirtless picture of the Chicago Cubs World Champ?
Well, that happened to Elisabeth Moss, the star and executive producer of the hit series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” who woke up Thursday morning to a gif of shirtless Rizzo and the news that the show received a large number of Emmy nominations.
“Well, I’m a little bit in shock!!” the Cubs fan told TV Guide. “I woke up to a GIF from my publicist, Erica, of a shirtless Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs and knew it was good news (because a shirtless Rizzo is always good news) but 13 is blowing my mind!”
Among the nominations the show received, Moss also received one for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.”
“I’m so intensely proud of my cast and crew who put their blood, sweat, and tears (literally) into this show. This is not a solo sport, and each and every one of them is responsible for helping make something we could be proud of,” Moss said.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” debuted in April 2017 and has gotten rave reviews from critics and fans alike.
The Emmy Awards will be live on CBS, Sunday, September 17 at 8/7c.