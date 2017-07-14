Lucy Buffett joins Dean Richards to cook up some fun at the block party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chef and author Lucy Buffett joined WGN's Dean Richards to cook up ceviche and make margaritas at this year's Block Party.

Below are Chef Buffett's recipes featured on WGN Morning News.

HIGHBROW MARGARITA

MAKES 1 COCKTAIL

For an honest-to-goodness margarita, you need to use high-quality ingredients without a lot of juice or extra flavors. In other words, get to the heart of the matter.

INGREDIENTS

Kosher salt, for rimming the glass (optional)

1 orange, cut into thick wedges

1 lime, cut into wedges

2 ounces Patrón Añejo tequila

½ ounce Patrón Citrónge lime liqueur

5 to 6 ounces soda water

METHOD

1. Salt the rim of the glass, if desired.

2. Put 4 orange wedges and 2 lime wedges into a metal cocktail shaker. Add the tequila and lime liqueur.

3. Muddle gently, avoiding the rinds, which can add a bitter taste.

4. Add a small scoop of ice and the soda water to the shaker. Pour back and forth between the shaker and a large mixing glass a few times.

5. Pour the margarita into the salted (if using) serving glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.