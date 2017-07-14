× Indiana woman calls off $30K wedding, invites homeless to reception

CARMEL, Ind. – A woman from Carmel, Ind., who was supposed to get married this weekend will instead spend the day helping the homeless, the IndyStar reports.

Purdue University pharmacy student Sarah Cummins, 25, has spent the past few years planning her dream wedding. She’s spent years saving and working overtime to pay for the $30,000 extravaganza.

But last week she called it off for reasons she would rather not say. Not only was she left with a broken heart, but she was also left with a nonrefundable contract for a reception at the the Ritz Charles in Carmel on Saturday night, which includes plated dinners for 170 guests.

“It was really devastating to me. I called everyone, canceled, apologized, cried, called vendors, cried some more, and then I started feeling really sick about just throwing away all the food I ordered for the reception,” Cummins told the IndyStar.

The thought occurred to her that she could use the food to serve those less fortunate and bring something positive to her pain.

She worked with Ritz Charles event planner Maddie LaDow to rearrange the reception area, and she started contacting homeless shelters in Indianapolis and Noblesville to invite residents to the reception.

Cummins arranged for two buses to pick up about 150 residents and their families.

The dinner for the homeless will take place outdoors in the garden pavilion. Cummins said that’s initially where she wanted to get married, but she didn’t want to risk bad weather.

The residents from the homeless shelter will dine on bourbon-glazed meatballs, goat cheese and roasted garlic bruschetta, chicken breast with artichokes and Chardonnay cream. For dessert, there’s wedding cake, of course.

“I will at least have some kind of happy memory to pull from. I’ve worked so many weekends and so much overtime to pay for this, I wanted to make sure it would be the perfect wedding,” Cummins said.

Cummins said if she’s not too emotional, she plans to stay for the dinner with her mom and her two sisters.

Cummins’ ex-fiance Logan Araujo told Indy Star it’s “a beautiful thing” for the homeless to enjoy the dinner and music they had planned together.

“I’m happy through my grief and also Sarah’s that she was able to make a selfless and very thoughtful decision in such a hard time,” said Araujo, who would like for mom Kimberly Araujo, who recently passed away, to be remembered at the dinner.

Cummins is still going on her honeymoon to the Dominican Republic with her mom.

“My ex-fiancé was kind enough to transfer his tickets to my mom,” she said.