Harrison ford talks Chicago, attending Park Ridge high school

WGN's very own Dean Richards spoke with famous actor, film producer, and Park Ridge native, Harrison Ford, on being back in Chicago and remembering his high school days.

"It's always great to be back in Chicago. I love the town, I love the people," said Ford.

Ford attended Maine Township High School in 1957 saying, "high school was not a fun time for me. I was a bit of a nerd."

An old page from Ford's high school yearbook shows the actor started his first job in the movie business as part of his high school's visual aid service.

Ford was also a member of the "Model Railroad Club," but unfortunately there are no photos on that!

Watch the interview in the video player above