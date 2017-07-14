× Gov. Rauner tours flood damage in Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill. — Governor Rauner is touring flooded areas this afternoon in Gurnee — where the worst is yet to come.

The Des Plaines River is still rising after this week’s torrential rains.

It could go up another foot before cresting this weekend in Gurnee at record highs.

Rauner stressed that although rain isn’t falling now, the problems are still there.

He warned residents not to drive or walk in flooded areas because of the risk of sink holes or other obstacles that can’t be seen in the murky water.

Gurnee homeowner Shawn Depke told the governor he hopes Springfield can do something to help.

Rauner responded that’s why he was there to assess damage. That needs to be done before any disaster declaration can be made.

So far, he said the state had only been asked to provide sandbags. Towns downstream are also preparing for higher water as they await the crest.

An estimated five thousand buildings in Lake County have been damaged by flooding.

This week’s storms have been described as a “100 year flood.”

But Gurnee residents need only think back to 2013 to the last “100 year flood.”