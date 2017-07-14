Democratic candidates meet for governor forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The race for Illinois governor is on.

Campaigns are spending big money in what’s expected to be the most expensive statewide election in U.S. history.

The primary is not until next March but the jockeying is already at full sprint.

Tonight, thought it may feel a bit early, but Rainbow PUSH is calling the schedule forum a debate. It will bet the first 2018 Democratic candidate for governor debate.

Organizers say the candidates will talk about “healing and rebuilding the state.”

It’s a crowded Democratic field.

There’s billionaire J.B. Pritzker, an investor and heir to the Hyatt Hotel chain. He’s poured millions into his account for ads and campaign infrastructure.

Businessman Chris Kennedy, son of RFK and nephew of President Kennedy, threw his hat in before Pritzker. He’s raised Pritzker’s wealth as a campaign issue.

But Kennedy has money and connections, too. He and Pritzker are widely considered the top tier.

Pritzker has secured the endorsement of the powerful Illinois AFL-CIO, as well as the backing of Congressman Luis Gutierrez. Kennedy scored U.S Rep. Bobby Rush, who could be a key early endorsement as the Kennedy and Pritzker vie for African American voters.

State Senator Dan Biss, who’s served in the Illinois legislature since 2011, says he’s running to take on the “system of billionaires and machine politicians.”

Chicago 47th Ward Alderman Ameya Pawar, the son of Indiana immigrants, is proposal a “new deal” for Illinois. He’s talked about a progressive income tax to pay for schools.

Also in the race the activist Tio Hardiman, educator Bob Daiber, Scott Drury and political newcomer Alexander Paterakis.