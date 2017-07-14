Cubs surprised but happy to bring Quintana into the fold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIMORE - Fans may still be divided on which side of town won the deal, but the Cubs are thrilled to have Jose Quintana on their staff.

The Cubs' arms could use a bit of a boost after finishing the first half with 4.66 ERA.

"It's not just about plugging holes. It's about really reinforcing the whole thing," noted Cubs skipper Joe Maddon. "There's baseball courage involved on both sides, trading across city boundaries or within the city boundaries. But for me, on paper putting my scouts' hat on, I think both sides benefit from this."