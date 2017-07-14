× Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Baltimore

* The Cubs dropped two out of three to the Pirates over the weekend, including Sunday’s game by a score of 14-3. Chicago allowed 10 runs in the first inning of that game, its most allowed in any inning over the last five seasons.

* The Orioles beat the Twins on Saturday and Sunday to earn a four-game split in Minnesota last weekend. Their 11 runs on Sunday were their most since scoring 15 against the Cardinals on June 17. Baltimore scored in double digits twice in the month of June.

* This will be the fourth-ever series between these teams, and just the Cubs’ second trip to Baltimore. The first came in 2003, when they won two of the three games. Chicago is 6-3 against the Orioles all-time.

* Mike Montgomery allowed seven runs (all earned) in 2.1 innings in his last start against the Brewers at Wrigley on July 6. He also pitched 3.0 innings of relief in Sunday’s 14-3 loss to the Pirates, allowing two runs (both earned).

* Kevin Gausman gave up six runs (five earned) in 4.0 innings against the Twins on July 7, taking a no-decision. That followed back-to-back starts in which he had allowed zero runs and six hits over 12.1 innings, going 2-0 in those games.

* Trey Mancini is hitting .434 against fastballs this season, second in the majors among qualified batters (Ben Gamel, .455). Kris Bryant is the Cubs’ best hitter against fastballs at .294, 77th in MLB.