For the latest weather updates head to wgntv.com/weather.
Cooler temps over weekend, cloudy skies
-
7-day forecast: Temps drop Friday, warm and rainy Saturday
-
Sunny forecast to end the weekend before rain moves in
-
Cooler weekend with showers
-
Cooler and cloudy for a stretch
-
Warm temps, sunny skies for Fourth of July
-
-
Weekend starts out hot, then storms bring in cooler weather
-
Stormy end to warm and gusty Saturday
-
7-day forecast: Rain moves in mid-week
-
7-day forecast: Hot, humid weather on the way
-
Temps will climb as weekend nears
-
-
Milder temps for holiday weekend with storms possible
-
Temps climb headed into weekend
-
Mild temps return for the weekend – storms possible