Cano powers Mariners to 4-2 win over White Sox

CHICAGO — Robinson Cano hit a three-run drive on his first swing since connecting for the winning homer in the All-Star Game, helping James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Friday night.

Jean Segura added two hits and scored twice as Seattle started a six-game trip with its third win in four games. Paxton (8-3) struck out nine while pitching six effective innings in his third straight victory.

Cano, who went deep in the 10th inning of the American League’s 2-1 victory Tuesday night in Miami, walked on four pitches in the first. He came up again with two on and one out in the third and drove James Shields’ first pitch off the top of the wall in right-center for his 18th homer, giving the Mariners a 3-1 lead.

The 34-year-old Cano is batting .413 (38 for 92) with six homers and 20 RBIs in his career against Shields (2-2).

Fellow All-Star Avisail Garcia had two hits, swiped two bases and scored twice for the last-place White Sox, who have dropped five of six. It was Chicago’s first game since it traded left-hander Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs on Thursday.

“Everybody understands the impact that he’s made to us as a club, but they also understand that we’ve got to keep playing,” manager Rick Renteria said. “I mean, the season’s not going to stop. They know they have to go out there and do what they’re supposed to do and contribute to their teammates and to the club.”

The White Sox pulled within one on Matt Davidson’s double in the fourth. But Segura doubled and scored on Shields’ wild pitch in the fifth, making it 4-2 Mariners.

That was more than enough for Paxton, who allowed five hits and walked none. Tony Zych, a native of nearby Monee, Illinois, and Nick Vincent each got three outs before Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his 14th save in 17 chances.

Shields was charged with seven hits and walked three. He has allowed at least one home run in seven of his eight starts this year.