Bulls sign Antonio Blakeney to two-way contract

LAS VEGAS – The breakout star of the Bulls’ Summer League earned himself a contract.

Antonio Blakeney signed a two-way deal with the Bulls, which means he can play for the team’s G-League affiliate and spend up to 45 days in Chicago, not including any time prior to the start of Windy City’s training camp or the conclusion of their season.

He is averaging 16.8 points and 5 rebounds in four games for the Bulls’ Summer League squad.

Blakeney played two seasons at Louisiana State and went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft. Last season he was named to the All-SEC Second Team, averaging 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 32.9 minutes per game.