× Austin neighborhood’s population decreasing due to crime

CHICAGO — Chicago’s largest neighborhood, and it’s most populated for decades, is shrinking.

Residents of Austin have been steadily leaving their community in the past decade, fed up with the crime and poverty in the neighborhood.

Census numbers show nearly 118,000 people lived in Austin in 2000. But since 2011, the population has dropped to less than 98,000.

More people now live in the Lakeview neighborhood.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Lake View neighborhood has 98,200 residents.

The Tribune reports that as of July 13, there were 258 shootings in the Austin area in 2017 and 44 homicides.

More than 1,900 people have been shot in Chicago so far this year.