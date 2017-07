× 300 Cook County employees laid off amid budget crisis

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced Friday that the county has laid off 300 employees amid the county’s budget crisis.

Preckwinkle said the numbers will continue to change as the Human Resources Department works on the issue with different departments.

On Thursday, Preckwinkle said that she would have to cut about 1,100 jobs due to the court order on the county’s beverage tax.