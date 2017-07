Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman was stabbed outside a CTA station overnight.

The stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday outside Jefferson Park Blue Line station on North Milwaukee.

According to police, the victim was stabbed in the chest by another woman.

The 39-year-old woman was transported in critical condition to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

As of now, no one is in custody and police are still investigating the incident.