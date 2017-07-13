× Woman, 18, charged in 31st Street Beach shooting that injured 2 teens

CHICAGO — A woman was charged in connection to a shooting at 31st Street Beach on the South Side that injured two teens.

Tynisha Blissit, 18, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and attempted murder after police said she shot two 16-year-old boys.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive around 6:45 p.m. on June 11.

One boy was shot in the neck and the other in the legs. One was taken to Northwestern in good condition and the other was in serious condition.