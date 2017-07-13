Dear Tom,

What were the highest temperatures during the killer heat wave in Chicago in July 1995?

Thanks,

Mel Dormer

Aurora

Dear Mel,

The city’s withering July 12-16 heat wave that produced a toxic combination of conditions–scorching, cloudless days, high nighttime temperatures, stifling humidity, light winds and polluted air stands as the city’s worst weather disaster claiming more than 700 lives. Using Midway Airport data, the heat wave started July 10-11 with back-to-back highs of 90 then kicked into high gear with highs of 98, 106, 102, 99 and 94. Darkness brought little relief, with overnight lows in the 80s on two nights– 81 on July 13 and 84 on July 14. The highest heat index of 125 occurred on July 13 with a temperature of 106 and a dew point of 81. Similar conditions were logged at O’Hare with back-to back highs of 104 and 100 and overnight lows of 81 and 83.