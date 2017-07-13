Unlike the rest of the country, Chicagoans say ‘gym shoes’

CHICAGO — From “soda” to “pop” and “clicker” to “remote control,” Americans know that different regions of the country often have their own vocabulary for common objects. But when it comes to the “sneakers vs. tennis shoes” debate, Chicagoans are an outlier and prefer to say “gym shoes.” Along with…Cincinnati?!

Take a look for yourself. This map from Readers Digest that recently went viral on Twitter pretty much says it all.

Never in my life have I been so caught off-guard by a 'regionalisms for certain terms' map. TENNIS SHOES? ALL OF YOU SAY TENNIS SHOES? pic.twitter.com/uXJWZhILed — Elizabeth Minkel (@elizabethminkel) July 11, 2017

Twitter user Elizabeth Minkel, who sent the viral tweet, couldn’t believe that so many people say “tennis shoes” and we can’t either; but “Reader’s Digest” did analyze responses from 350,000 people.

According to Reader’s Digest, some other clear giveaways of being from the Midwest include saying “garage sale” instead of “yard sale,” “you guys” instead of “y’all,” “garbage can” instead of “trash can,” and two syllable “caramel” instead of three syllables.

