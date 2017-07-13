Surge of drier air sends storms south of area

The threat of strong thunderstorms will be absent across the Chicago area for the next several days. On Thursday, west to northwest winds circulating around low pressure well to the north replaced our muggy, storm-producing atmosphere with comfortable, low dew point air. Drenching thunderstorms were aligned along a southbound cold front, extending from Kansas to Ohio. Severe weather was confined to southern New England, and portions of the Florida panhandle along the Suwannee river. High pressure will dominate our weather through Saturday, bringing fair skies. Another front is forecast to pass across the metro area early Sunday morning, producing an outside chance of isolated storms. Any storms that do occur will be brief, and nothing like the severe weather earlier this week.
