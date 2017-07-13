× Suburban hospital evacuated after power outage, floods remains closed

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A suburban Chicago hospital remains closed after being evacuated due to power outages caused by flooding.

Northwestern Medicine says in a statement on its website that power was restored Wednesday night at Lake Forest Hospital following the outage earlier in the day, but it’s closed to clinical operations on Thursday.

The statement says 70 patients were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and other local facilities.

Lake County was among parts of Illinois hit hard by flooding. Earlier Wednesday, Mundelein firefighters and police officers evacuated about 25 people from an apartment building. Some senior citizens were taken away on small boats.

A line of thunderstorms had moved across northern Illinois, causing the flooding. The National Weather Service reported Libertyville recorded 6 inches of rainfall and Lake Forest had nearly 6 inches.