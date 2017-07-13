Man indicted in 2014 death of SIU student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORTON GROVE, Ill. --The parents of a 19-year-old Southern Illinois University student found dead in 2014 say a grand jury has indicted a man in their son's death.

Pravin Varughese, who is from Morton Grover, was last seen leaving a party on campus. His body was found in the woods days later. Officials said he died of hypothermia.

But today a grand jury indicted 22-year-old Gaege Bethune on two counts of first degree murder.

He was the last person to see Pravin alive.

He told police he picked up Pravin to give him a ride because it was so cold and for some unexplained reason the two got into a scuffle that lasted less than a minute. He said Pravin exited his vehicle and ran off into the woods.

Since their son's death, the Varughese family refused to believe the coroner’s report that he died from hypothermia and that no foul play was involved.

They worked tirelessly to refute that theory and sued the Carbondale Police Department. They hired their own investigator from the Autopsy Center of Chicago who came up with a different cause of death, that Pravin died from blunt force trauma to the head and that autopsy photos showed signs of a struggle.

Today Southern Illinois authorities called the family to tell them the news.

“We are waiting for this day,” said Matthew Varughese, Pravin’s father. “We know our son who he is.”

Varughese family will be in Carbondale for Bethune's court appearance and every one there after.