Lunchbreak: Pork shoulder, escabeche vegetables and corn bread, prepared by Cellar Door Provisions chef Ethan Pikas and details about the Green City Market Chef BBQ

Chef Ethan Pikas
Cellar Door Provisions
3025 W. Diversey Avenue
Chicago
www.cellardoorprovisions.com
Event:
Green City Market Chef BBQ
July 20
5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
1817 N. Clark
Tickets $125 for Adults, $25 for Children 12 & Under $25
For more information:
Pork Shoulder, Escabeche Vegetables and Corn Bread
Ingredients:
pork shoulder
Kosher salt
black pepper
fennel seed
coriander seed
cumin
honey
annatto paste
garlic powder
Directions:
Toast all of the spices whole and spin in a spice grinder until coarsley ground. Combine with the salt, annatto, and honey to make a paste, and coat the pork shoulder thoroughly. If time allows, let sit overnight. Preheat oven to 250F and roast the shoulder 3.5 to 4 hours, or until moist and tender. Let cool.
Escabeche Vegetables
Ingredients:
vinegar
water or pork stock
honey
salt
shallot
garlic
jalapeno
black pepper
coriander seed
ginger
2 bay leaves 2
Directions:
Char shallot, garlic, jalapeno, ginger, black pepper, coriander in a pan on all sides and purée in a blender until smooth. Roast vegetables until tender, and toss in the aromatic purée to coat. Bring the vinegar, stock, salt, honey to a simmer and poor over vegetables. Let cool to room temp and store for up to 3 weeks.
Cornbread
Ingredients:
polenta, toasted
all purpose flour
baking soda
baking powder
buttermilk
butter, melted
creme fraiche
honey
brown sugar
cider vinegar
salt
eggs
Directions:
Mix together polenta, flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt in one bowl. In a separate bowl, combine butter, buttermilk, creme fraiche, honey, brown sugar, vinegar, eggs and mix thoroughly. Fold the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix just to combine. If time allows, let batter rest overnight. Preheat oven to 375 F. Heat a 9 inch cast iron skillet over medium high. Add in 25g butter to coat the skillet, pour in the batter and allow the batter to begin to setup around the edges. Place skillet in the oven and bake the cornbread until it is just set, and a cake tester comes out clean.
To plate:
Place some pan drippings from the pork on the plate. Place pork down and top with escabeche vegetables and fresh greens. Serve with cornbread.