Lunchbreak: Pork shoulder, escabeche vegetables and corn bread, prepared by Cellar Door Provisions chef Ethan Pikas and details about the Green City Market Chef BBQ

Chef Ethan Pikas

Cellar Door Provisions

3025 W. Diversey Avenue

Chicago

www.cellardoorprovisions.com

Event:

Green City Market Chef BBQ

July 20

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

1817 N. Clark

Tickets $125 for Adults, $25 for Children 12 & Under $25

For more information:

www.greencitymarket.org

Pork Shoulder, Escabeche Vegetables and Corn Bread

Ingredients:

pork shoulder

Kosher salt

black pepper

fennel seed

coriander seed

cumin

honey

annatto paste

garlic powder

Directions:

Toast all of the spices whole and spin in a spice grinder until coarsley ground. Combine with the salt, annatto, and honey to make a paste, and coat the pork shoulder thoroughly. If time allows, let sit overnight. Preheat oven to 250F and roast the shoulder 3.5 to 4 hours, or until moist and tender. Let cool.

Escabeche Vegetables

Ingredients:

vinegar

water or pork stock

honey

salt

shallot

garlic

jalapeno

black pepper

coriander seed

ginger

2 bay leaves 2

Directions:

Char shallot, garlic, jalapeno, ginger, black pepper, coriander in a pan on all sides and purée in a blender until smooth. Roast vegetables until tender, and toss in the aromatic purée to coat. Bring the vinegar, stock, salt, honey to a simmer and poor over vegetables. Let cool to room temp and store for up to 3 weeks.

Cornbread

Ingredients:

polenta, toasted

all purpose flour

baking soda

baking powder

buttermilk

butter, melted

creme fraiche

honey

brown sugar

cider vinegar

salt

eggs

Directions:

Mix together polenta, flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt in one bowl. In a separate bowl, combine butter, buttermilk, creme fraiche, honey, brown sugar, vinegar, eggs and mix thoroughly. Fold the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix just to combine. If time allows, let batter rest overnight. Preheat oven to 375 F. Heat a 9 inch cast iron skillet over medium high. Add in 25g butter to coat the skillet, pour in the batter and allow the batter to begin to setup around the edges. Place skillet in the oven and bake the cornbread until it is just set, and a cake tester comes out clean.

To plate:

Place some pan drippings from the pork on the plate. Place pork down and top with escabeche vegetables and fresh greens. Serve with cornbread.