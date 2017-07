Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. -- Even though most of the rain is gone, the flooding threat is not over.

The Des Plaines River could reach record levels in many communities.

Many streets are closed in Lincolnshire due to flooding and it could soon get worse.

The National Weather service says the Des Plaines River is expected to rise to 17.5 feet, before falling.

It's already more than 16-feet.

Golf courses are now flooded and many roads are not driveable.