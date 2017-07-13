Lincoln Park Zoo’s 28-year-old giraffe dies

CHICAGO — Sabrena, a 28-year-old giraffe at Lincoln Park Zoo, was euthanized on Tuesday, according to the zoo.

Animal care staff at the zoo made the decision to euthanize Sabrena after finding evidence of colic. The zoo said Sabrena’s health deteriorated quickly due to her age and her being unresponsive to medication.

Sabrena was born at Oklahoma City Zoo. She spent all but four years of her life at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Zoo officials said the median life expectancy for giraffes is 19.5 years.

During her time at the zoo, Sabrena was an ambassador for her wild counterparts, a species the zoo said was recently listed as vulnerable.