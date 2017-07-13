Leigh Steinberg makes another visit to Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Through generations of change in the world of sports, he remains a constant.

Made famous by the movie "Jerry Maguire" along with representing some of the best athletes in the world, Leigh Steinberg remains one of the most iconic sports agents in history.

For a second time, Steinberg stopped by the Sports Feed studios to talk with Josh Frydman during a stop in Chicago. On Thursday evening, he was honored by the Rainbow PUSH at the “Life Beyond the Playing Field” Sports Awards Banquet, which was one of the many topics he discussed on the program.

