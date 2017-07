HAMMOND, Ind. — Hammond police are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglar.

Police released surveillance video of a suspect who they said robbed a Nuco Discount store on State Street in Hammond, Ind., on July 2.

In the video, you can see the man trying to pry open the cash register. He eventually rips the whole register away from the counter and takes off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hammond Police Department at 219-853-6544.