Gurnee residents brace for more flooding as river levels continue to rise

GURNEE, Ill. — The Des Plaines River is still rising in Gurnee, and sandbags and concrete barriers may not be enough to prevent it spilling over its banks and reaching homes and businesses.

Several street crossings had to be shut down.

Six Flags Great America was also closed Wednesday, and guests were issued tickets for future visits.

The park will reopen today.