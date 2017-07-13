Flood waters continue to rise in Grayslake and Gurnee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents around Chicago suburbs continue to deal with flooding concerns one day after heavy rains drenched the area.

After the intense rainfall this week, Gurnee faced localized and regional flooding and the water could rise another foot.

Thursday was another day with volunteers working together to fill sand bags.

In fact, so many people showed up to help in the parking lot of the Warren Township High school, the village exceeded its sandbagging goal.

The nearby Des Plaines River continues to creep up and is approaching a near record level. Water surged onto Grand Avenue and pushed fish into the middle of the street.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Grayslake, Grace Community Bible Church was also flooded. Volunteers sandbagged as much as they could yesterday as the water kept rising. Today, early damage estimates tops $50,000.

Residents of a Grayslake apartment building were told to evacuate today – some by boat. The concern was that the water may have foundation damage.