FeedonThis: A Crosstown Trade Dominates the Day

CHICAGO - When the team's haven't made a trade in 11 years, any sort of transaction is big deal.

When it involves an ace pitcher and two of the best prospects in baseball, it becomes a bit epic.

That's what went down on Thursday morning when the White Sox sent pitcher Jose Quintana to the Cubs in exchange for four minor leagues - including outfielder Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease.

It's a deal that works out well for both teams and further enforces their organizational philosophies moving forward.

Naturally the rare trade was a bit part of Thursday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. A discussion on this trade compared to past ones between the franchises was part of the #FeedonThis from Thursday's show which you can watch in the video above.

Social media was buzzing over the major deal involving the team from the morning on.

Oddly enough, another player that went from the White Sox to the Cubs was also talked about a lot on Twitter.

See more on that from Social Fodder in video above.