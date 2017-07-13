Cubs acquire pitcher Jose Quintana from the White Sox

CHICAGO – Indeed, the White Sox and Cubs were willing to do a major trade after all.

On Thursday, the North Siders acquired pitcher Jose Quintana from the South Siders in exchange for Cubs minor league outfielder Eloy Jimenez, pitcher Dylan Cease, and infielders Matt Rose along with Bryant Flete.

#Cubs today acquired LHP José Quintana from the #WhiteSox for OF Eloy Jimenez, RHP Dylan Cease, and INFs Matt Rose and Bryant Flete. pic.twitter.com/R8E9u9anls — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 13, 2017

The move is a major surprise to many who considered a trade between the Chicago teams unlikely. Yet the trade makes sense to both sides since the Cubs get an elite pitcher whom they have club control through 2020 while the White Sox add a quartet of prospects to an improving minor league system.