Chance the Rapper nominated for Emmy Award

CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper has been nominated for a 2017 Emmy Award.

The Chicago rapper was nominated for outstanding original music and lyrics for “Last Christmas” from “Saturday Night Live.” He shares the nomination with Eli Brueggemann, Kenan Thompson and Will Stephen.

One more time SO GRATEFUL FOR KENAN THOMPSON HE IS A LEGEND IN COMEDY AND OFCOURSE SNL THANK YOU BIG BRO LOVE YOU AND THE WHOLE CAST — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2017

The rapper recently won a Grammy Award for best rap album and said he was donating it to Chicago’s DuSable Museum of African American History.

Common, Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J are among the hip-hop artists nominated for Emmys this year.