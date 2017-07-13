× 3 charged in Joliet fire that killed 2 women, baby

JOLIET, Ill. — Three people have been charged in connection to a Joliet fire in June that killed two woman and an 11-month-old.

Manual Escamilla, 18, Eric Raya, 18, and a 17-year-old were charged with six counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of arson.

Police said they discharged a flare gun at a residence at 16 N. Center Street and that the resulting fire killed Regina Rogers, 28, her 11-month-old daughter Royalty, and Jacquetta Rogers, 29, on June 3.

Police said they also discharged the flare gun with the intent of killing a man who escaped the fire without harm.

All three were already in custody on unrelated offenses, police said.

Bond was set for each at $10 million.