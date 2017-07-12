× Strong thunderstorms in DuPage and northern Cook Counties until 9:30AM CDT

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DUPAGE AND NORTHERN COOK COUNTIES

UNTIL 930 AM CDT…

At 836 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Kenilworth to Carol Stream. Movement was

southeast at 20 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms. Dime sized hail has already been reported.

Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Naperville, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg,

Bolingbrook, Skokie, Des Plaines, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton,

Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream,

Park Ridge and Addison.

