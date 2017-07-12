× Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 8:15AM CD for Lake and northern McHenry Counties

Update 7:55AM CDT…

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT

FOR LAKE AND EAST CENTRAL MCHENRY COUNTIES…

At 755 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 13 miles east of Zion to Hawthorn Woods, moving east

at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland Park, McHenry,

Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest,

Round Lake, Beach Park, Wauconda, Lake Villa, Island Lake, Long

Grove, Park City and Lincolnshire.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT

FOR LAKE AND NORTHERN MCHENRY COUNTIES…

At 737 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Zion to Oakwood Hills, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland Park, McHenry,

Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest,

Round Lake, Antioch, Beach Park, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Lake Villa,

Island Lake and Long Grove.