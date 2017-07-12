× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Lake, DuPage and Cook Counties until 9:45AM CDT

Update 9:50AM CDT...

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND

NORTHERN COOK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED…

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore the warning has been allowed to expire. Flash flood

warnings remain in effect for portions of the area.

__________________________________________________________________________

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il

924 AM CDT WED JUL 12 2017

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 945 AM CDT

* At 923 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Highland Park to near Hoffman Estates, moving

southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie,

Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Elmhurst,

Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Addison, Northbrook,

Highland Park, Wilmette and Vernon Hills.

Including the following interstates…

I-94 between mile markers 20 and 41.

I-290 between mile markers 1 and 12.

I-294 between mile markers 20 and 41.

I-355 between mile markers 27 and 30.