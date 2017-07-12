× Severe thunderstorm risk continues over the Chicago area today/tonight into Thursday

The National Storm Prediction center has continued northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana, including Chicago in a Slight to Marginal Risk of severe storms today/tonight into Thursday (see highlight severe weather outlook map). The greatest risk outside of torrential flood-producing downpours will be damaging winds and large hail along with frequent vivid lightning.

Storms crossing the area from west to east will diminish late morning, but with warm, humid unstable air overhead and a cold front approaching from the northwest, strong to severe storms will likely redevelop again this afternoon. The threat of severe storms and flooding will continue through the overnight hours with the cold front moving into western and northern portions of our area after midnight.

The cold front will finally move south and east of Chicago later Thursday morning with a continued threat of strong to severe storms until the front finally clears the area.

Thursday severe weather outlook map…