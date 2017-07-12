PHOTOS: Former Bulls star Jimmy Butler selling Chicago mansion for $5 million

CHICAGO — Former Bulls star Jimmy Butler is selling his 10,000 square-foot home for $5 million.

The property is located at 456 W. Huron Street in Chicago’s River North.

The mansion was listed on Zillow.com Monday, and boasts a wine cellar, recreational room, elevator and, of course, a room that was dedicated to all of Butler’s sneakers.

Butler bought the house back in 2015 for $4.3 million, according to records, and is selling because of his recent trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For more information on the Butler mansion, check out the listing here.