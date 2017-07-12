Metra trains suspended between Fox Lake and Libertyville due to flooding

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Flooding is impacting the roadways in Lake County — but also the rails.

Metra’s inbound and outbound Milwaukee District North Line trains are stopped near Libertyville due to high-standing water and downed trees on the tracks.

There is currently no inbound or outbound train service between Fox Lake and Libertyville on this line, according to Metra’s website.

The CTA Blue Line is honoring Metra tickets today for passengers.

Once the water recedes, Metra will have to inspect the interlocking and may have to replace the switches on the tracks.

It is unknown when the tracks will become clear again.

Metra says they will be sending ballast cars and machinery to the location of the washout to lay a new track structure.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

